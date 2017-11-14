Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items
11-14-2017
.
The Weeknd

(Radio.com) The Weeknd has announced that he is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Trilogy release with a new collection of commemorative merch.

Trilogy collected the Weeknd's first three mixtapes--House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence--into his major label debut. In recognition of its release five years ago, all three are being repressed on vinyl for a limited edition box set capped at 1000 copies.

In addition to the box set, there is a new collection of Trilogy-themed merch available in the Weeknd's online store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, dad hats and more. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Weeknd Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Weeknd T-shirts and Posters

More The Weeknd News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items

Gucci Mane Released 'Curve' Video Featuring The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up

The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book

Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Share Fashion Week Photos

The Weeknd's 'I Feel It Coming' Gets Big '80s Remix

Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'XO Tour Llif3' Video Feat The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Talks Relationship With The Weeknd

The Weeknd Remixes 'Reminder' With Young Thug and A$AP Rocky


More Stories for The Weeknd

The Weeknd Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Guns N' Roses Announce Music Fest Set- more

Former Faith No More Singer Chuck Mosley Dead at 57- Guns N' Roses Share Video Of Jam With ZZ Top Legend- Metallica's Full Band Together Benefit Performance Streaming- more

Guns N' Roses Add Summer 2018 Leg To Reunion Tour- Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance- Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall- Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour- Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee- more

Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Release Christmas Song- Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans- Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync- more

Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video For 'Perfect'- Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming Soon- Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary

Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Guns N' Roses Announce Music Festival Headline Performance

Nickelback and Chad Kroeger Get Unexpected Defender

Foo Fighters Continuing Cal Jam Next Year

Iron Maiden Announce Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour

Incubus Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Dates Following Shooting

Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video

Deep Purple Release Birds Of Prey Live Video From Hellfest

Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert

Rare Guitars Owned By Les Paul and Johnny Winter Being Auctioned

Former Faith No More Singer Chuck Mosley Dead at 57

Guns N' Roses Share Video Of Jam With ZZ Top Legend

Metallica's Full Band Together Benefit Performance Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac The Next MusiCares Person Of The Year

• more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall

Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour

Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee

Eminem Performs 'Walk On Water' At MTV European Music Awards

Singled Out: Swindy's Reflection

Country Rising Benefit Brings Healing To Nashville

Ed Sheeran Talks Bike Accident And Has New Songs

Lady Gaga Surprises Fan By Reading Her Letter Onstage

The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items

Hunter Hayes Releases 'You Should Be Loved' Video

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

G-Eazy Releases Steamy 'The Plan' Music Video

Drake Reveals He Is Stockpiling Handbags For Future Bride

Kane Brown Hopes To Change Country Music Stereotypes

Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Christmas Song

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.