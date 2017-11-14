|
The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items
.
(Radio.com) The Weeknd has announced that he is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Trilogy release with a new collection of commemorative merch. Trilogy collected the Weeknd's first three mixtapes--House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence--into his major label debut. In recognition of its release five years ago, all three are being repressed on vinyl for a limited edition box set capped at 1000 copies. In addition to the box set, there is a new collection of Trilogy-themed merch available in the Weeknd's online store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, dad hats and more. Read more here.
Trilogy collected the Weeknd's first three mixtapes--House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence--into his major label debut. In recognition of its release five years ago, all three are being repressed on vinyl for a limited edition box set capped at 1000 copies.
In addition to the box set, there is a new collection of Trilogy-themed merch available in the Weeknd's online store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, dad hats and more. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations
• Guns N' Roses Announce Music Festival Headline Performance
• Nickelback and Chad Kroeger Get Unexpected Defender
• Foo Fighters Continuing Cal Jam Next Year
• Iron Maiden Announce Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour
• Incubus Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Dates Following Shooting
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years
• Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video
• Deep Purple Release Birds Of Prey Live Video From Hellfest
• Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert
• Rare Guitars Owned By Les Paul and Johnny Winter Being Auctioned
• Former Faith No More Singer Chuck Mosley Dead at 57
• Guns N' Roses Share Video Of Jam With ZZ Top Legend
• Metallica's Full Band Together Benefit Performance Streaming Online
• Fleetwood Mac The Next MusiCares Person Of The Year
• Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour
• Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee
• Eminem Performs 'Walk On Water' At MTV European Music Awards
• Singled Out: Swindy's Reflection
• Country Rising Benefit Brings Healing To Nashville
• Ed Sheeran Talks Bike Accident And Has New Songs
• Lady Gaga Surprises Fan By Reading Her Letter Onstage
• The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items
• Hunter Hayes Releases 'You Should Be Loved' Video
• Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate 2nd Anniversary
• G-Eazy Releases Steamy 'The Plan' Music Video
• Drake Reveals He Is Stockpiling Handbags For Future Bride
• Kane Brown Hopes To Change Country Music Stereotypes
• Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Christmas Song
• Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.