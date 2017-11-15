Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg
11-15-2017
Brad Paisley

(Radio.com) Brad Paisley is ready to get back on the road. After spending this summer on the Weekend Warrior World Tour with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Paisley will reunite the crew for another round of tour dates next year.

The new round of shows kick off on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, CA, and will run through late April, wrapping up in Lincoln, NB, on April 26. Ticket details are expected in the coming weeks. See the dates here.

