Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg
11-15-2017
.
ELO

(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced dates for a fall 2018 arena tour of the UK and Europe. The 7-week, 19-show trek will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on September 12 and wrap up in Belfast on October 26.

The announcement falls in sync with the news that the group will tour North America next summer, marking the band's first trek on the continent in over 35 years.

Both runs will be in support of the November 17 release of the band's new live package, "Wembley Or Bust." Directed by Paul Dugdale, the project captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography.

"Wembley Or Bust" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD/Blu Ray, 2 CD/DVD, 2CD and 3LP packages. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

