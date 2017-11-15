Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch Added to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan's annual all-inclusive festival vacation descends on Mexico's Riviera Maya over the Jan. 17-20 weekend. "Crash My Playa is gonna be a good one," Bryan wrote on social media. "Say hello to the 2018 lineup."

#CrashMyPlaya is gonna be a good one. Say hello to the 2018 lineup. https://t.co/66WUVHRFRl— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 14, 2017 Read more here.