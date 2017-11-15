|
NSYNC To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With New Merch
.
(Radio.com) The 20th anniversary of the late boy band *NSYNC may be filled with activity. At the very least, the group will stage a comeback with a new line of international merchandise. The band that launched the career of Justin Timberlake and sold more than 70 million records worldwide has teamed up with branding and licensing company Epic Rights to create a line of clothing and accessories, games figurines and more. "The band is thrilled to create an exciting new line of merch with Epic Rights in celebration of our 20th anniversary," band member Lance Bass said in a statement. A founding member of *NSYNC, Bass will act as the direct liaison with Epic Rights. Read more here.
