Alt-J Release Haunting 'Pleader' Music Video

"When we set out to make a video for 'Pleader,' Joe (Newman) sent the following one line brief to director Isaiah Seret: 'a Welsh mining love story; a tidal wave of earth,'" the band revealed to NPR.

"What Isaiah came back with was an epic short film, inspired both by the song's source material and Tarkovsky's The Sacrifice. A family must pit their desire to have a child against the knowledge that this would destroy their community. The hypnotic, hymnal quality of the song binds the video throughout, hinting at redemption while destruction takes place." Watch the video here.