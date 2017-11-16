|
Blake Shelton Declared The 'Sexiest Man Alive'
.
(Radio.com) Country superstar Blake Shelton has been named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017. As might be expected, the witty cowboy had plenty to say about the accolade. "Y'all must be running out of people," he told People. "Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical." He revealed that rock star girlfriend Gwen Stefani had some advice upon the announcement, "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment.'" The Voice coach received the prize with a sense of humor, using the hashtag "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful." The six-and-a-half-foot tall signer also continued his fake beef with The Voice co-host Adam Levine, saying, "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's a–. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about." As for taking the new moniker in stride, the Oklahoman says, "It's going to be used in every conversation, whether it's at The Voice, The [Johnston County] Feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. When [people] would say to Adam, 'Mr. Sexy,' you'd always see him go, 'Well, awwww'' If you say that to me, it's going to be, 'You're damn right, I'm Mr. Sexy! I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it." Shelton kept the jokes coming on social media. See the tweets here.
"Y'all must be running out of people," he told People. "Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical." He revealed that rock star girlfriend Gwen Stefani had some advice upon the announcement, "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment.'"
The Voice coach received the prize with a sense of humor, using the hashtag "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful." The six-and-a-half-foot tall signer also continued his fake beef with The Voice co-host Adam Levine, saying, "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's a–. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about."
As for taking the new moniker in stride, the Oklahoman says, "It's going to be used in every conversation, whether it's at The Voice, The [Johnston County] Feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. When [people] would say to Adam, 'Mr. Sexy,' you'd always see him go, 'Well, awwww'' If you say that to me, it's going to be, 'You're damn right, I'm Mr. Sexy! I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it."
Shelton kept the jokes coming on social media. See the tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl
• Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'
• Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour
• Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed
• Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah
• Black Sabbath Stream Video Of Final 'War Pigs' Performance
• 2018 Vans Warped Tour Will Be A Farewell Run
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Solo Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto'
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' Video
• Alt-J Release Haunting 'Pleader' Music Video
• ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received
• Radiohead Star Doesn't 'Understand' Rock Hall Nomination
• Bush Stream New Song 'This is War'
• A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album
• KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set
• Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover
• Blake Shelton Declared The 'Sexiest Man Alive'
• Pink's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online
• Taylor Swift Goes Behind The Scenes of 'Delicate'
• Carrie Underwood Shares Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall
• Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death
• Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Preview Steve Aoki Collaboration
• Chance the Rapper Leads 'SNL' Dance-Off In New Promo Clip
• Maren Morris Releases Message of Thanks to Fans
• Demi Lovato Reveals Clip Of New Song With Luis Fonsi
• Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator Announce Tour
• Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In New Interview
• Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance
• Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg
• Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch Added to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.