Demi Lovato Reveals Clip Of New Song With Luis Fonsi

11-16-2017

.

(Radio.com) Demi Lovato and "Despacito" hitmaker Luis Fonsi will release their new duet "Echame La Culpa," this Friday, November 17 and fans can get a small taste of what is to come. The two pop stars have been hinting at the collaboration for a couple of weeks by commenting on each other's social media posts. Today we get a preview of both the track and its music video. Watch a preview of "Echame La Culpa" here.

