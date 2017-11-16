Fall Out Boy Release 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' Video

In the video, a love story plays out during a Dia de los Muerto celebration. Brendan Walter and Mel Soria directed the vibrant video replete with skulls, smoke machines and a masquerade party. The band take center stage in the video, playing for a crowd of Day of the Dead revelers.

Fall Out Boy will hit the road January 8 for a European tour, beginning in Berlin and wrapping up April 12 in Brussels. Watch the video for "Hold Me Tight or Don't" here.