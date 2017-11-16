Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fall Out Boy Release 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' Video
11-16-2017
.
Fall Out Boy

(Radio.com) Fall Out Boy have released a new single "Hold Me Tight Or Don't," and its music video. So far, fans have heard "Young and Menace," "Champion" and "The Last of the Real Ones" from the album, which drops January 19, 2018.

In the video, a love story plays out during a Dia de los Muerto celebration. Brendan Walter and Mel Soria directed the vibrant video replete with skulls, smoke machines and a masquerade party. The band take center stage in the video, playing for a crowd of Day of the Dead revelers.

Fall Out Boy will hit the road January 8 for a European tour, beginning in Berlin and wrapping up April 12 in Brussels. Watch the video for "Hold Me Tight or Don't" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Fall Out Boy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fall Out Boy T-shirts and Posters

More Fall Out Boy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fall Out Boy Release 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' Video

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Fall Out Boy Aid Chicago Elementary Schools

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Fall Out Boy Push Back Release Of New Album 'M A N I A'

Fall Out Boy's New Record A Fresh Start Says Pete Wentz

Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Video And Announce Tour Dates

Fall Out Boy Release New Track 'Champions' Featuring Post Malone

Fall Out Boy Releasing Song Inspired By 'The NeverEnding Story'


More Stories for Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album- KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Box Set- Nickelback 'The Betrayal (Act III)' Video- more

Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Guns N' Roses Announce Music Fest Set- more

Page Too:
Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview- Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance- Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg- more

Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall- Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour- Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

Black Sabbath Stream Video Of Final 'War Pigs' Performance

2018 Vans Warped Tour Will Be A Farewell Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Solo Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto'

Fall Out Boy Release 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' Video

Alt-J Release Haunting 'Pleader' Music Video

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received

Radiohead Star Doesn't 'Understand' Rock Hall Nomination

Bush Stream New Song 'This is War'

A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album

KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert

Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover

Blake Shelton Declared The 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Pink's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online

Taylor Swift Goes Behind The Scenes of 'Delicate'

Carrie Underwood Shares Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall

Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Preview Steve Aoki Collaboration

Chance the Rapper Leads 'SNL' Dance-Off In New Promo Clip

Maren Morris Releases Message of Thanks to Fans

Demi Lovato Reveals Clip Of New Song With Luis Fonsi

Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator Announce Tour

Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In New Interview

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance

Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg

Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch Added to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.