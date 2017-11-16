Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Releases Message of Thanks to Fans
11-16-2017
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Maren Morris is in a thankful mood. The country star has shared a heartfelt message to her fans with a letter posted to social media following a historic show in her career.

"I had a thought going into my first sold out London show at Shepards Bush tonight," she wrote. "For some reason, being away from home gives me some clarity, or maybe it's just the jet lag talking… What an incredible two years of setting up, promoting & touring this debut. Learned a lot. Won some cool things. Learned to not tweet after 2am. Learned to own my opinion and not apologize for having one, but also learning to apologize when I know I'm wrong or hurt someone."

"I know we're going to grow together, age together, laugh & cry together," Morris added. "I hope I'll see some of you in 30 years and be like, 'Oh my god, remember that one show?' I can't wait. Thank you for being the best f—ing fans I could ever ask for. I love you. Here's to the next album and hopefully many more." See Maren Morris' full message here.

