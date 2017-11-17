Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

The new gigs will take place from Sept. 1 in Seattle to Sept. 12 in San Jose, California. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale starting Saturday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. local venue time at FooFighters.com.

The just-announced fall 2018 dates will follow the band's previously announced spring and summer tour, which will kick off April 18 in Austin and close out with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field from July 29 through 30. The Foos are also slated to host the second edition of their CalJam festival Oct. 6 in San Bernardino, California.

On top of that itinerary, the guys are currently in the midst of their 2017 North American tour. See the new dates here.