Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations

Schuman shared the details of the incident in a lengthy blog post. Schuman says she wanted to report the incident shortly after, but her manager at the time warned her that Carter "had the most powerful litigator in the country."

Carter responded to Schuman's accusations in a statement to People which reads: "I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally."

"This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm." Read more about her claims here.