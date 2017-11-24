Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor

"I'm speechless," Luke Bryan told Sounds Like Nashville. "He's taken so many things from me. And now this? Who in the hell is choosing these? Am I being punked? And we're sure that y'all didn't Photoshop [his] face over [my] face and change the name? I guess we're all stuck with it."

Shelton is set to take his good looks on tour in 2018 and one of his tourmates, Brett Eldredge, said even though he's sexy, he's also a bit of a goof. "I mean, he's a sexy man, don't get me wrong, but he's a big goofball too, which is even better," Eldredge said. "He's just Blake: He's honest, he's real, he's unapologetically himself. He's as real as he is on The Voice or onstage. If you see him, he's the same offstage as well, and I think that makes somebody more charming, honesty and being who you are. He's doing it right, and we love him for it."

Not everybody made fun of Shelton though. Chris Young said that Shelton is deserving of the award and isn't surprised by any honor he receives at this point in his career. Read more here.