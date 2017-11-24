Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Despite winning an award, the band seemed to have trouble navigating the event according to an Instagram story by Mike Shinoda. Allegedly, their credentials were insufficient at certain key points in the night.

Right after winning their AMA, Shinoda tried to pass through security to head back into the event. He posted a photo with the caption "Uh oh they're kicking us out."

The closing selfie showing him holding up the peace sign with the caption "Oh well. Good night." It was thought that they were booted from the event until the musician pushed out this tweet earlier today saying, "Shout out to lazy journalists, clickbait, and gullible readers."

Judge for yourself on what happened, watch clips from Shinoda's Instagram story here. Read more here.