Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video

Now, the crossover sensation has a new record with Demi Lovato to promote: "Echame La Culpa." "Echame La Culpa" has tropical similarities to "Despacito" but Lovato's voice gives the sound new life.

In the video, Demi delivers some of her lines from a stylish bedroom: In other scenes, she and Fonsi are pictured together on a dance floor. Could it be Fonsi's next huge hit? Watch the video here.