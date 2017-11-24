Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.

During the live telecast, Pink scaled the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles and performed with a team of dancers in the sky. Countless stories off the ground and secured by a harness, she twirled and nailed complicated choreography in the air.

Pink performed "Beautiful Trauma" from her 2017 album of the same name. The ambitious moment recalled the moment when Pink stunned the world with her "Glitter in the Air" performance at the 2010 GRAMMY Awards.

On the ground, host Tracee Ellis Ross introduced Pink's performance and marveled at the feat of athleticism she just witnessed. During the set, Pink walked along the side of the building, backed by a handful of brave backup dancers. Read more here.