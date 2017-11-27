Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Reveals Jeff Beck Connection

In an interview with MusicRadar.com, Nielsen explains: "A lot of it comes down to Jeff Beck - he's my favorite because he came up with things no-one else played. I guess that's why I like him so much. I have a lot of Jeff Beck history, even on my phone. There's a picture of my ticket to see him on 11 December 1965 with The Yardbirds. He played about 15 minutes from my house at the Rock River Roller Palace.

"You know, I sold Jeff Beck the second Les Paul he ever owned not long after on 4 June 1968. I'm not kidding one ***ing bit! It was a '59 that had a Bigsby on it… If you look close, you can see where it used to be. I traded a Gibson SG and $25 for it. I have pictures of me with him, Buddy Guy and Stevie Ray Vaughan 10 years after selling him that guitar." Read more here.