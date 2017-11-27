Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour
11-27-2017
.
(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have expanded the Legacy Of The Beast summer 2018 European tour with the addition of three new concert dates. Tickets for the three new shows are on sale now.

Set to begin in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26, the band will now play second shows in Helsinki, FI (May 29), Paris, FR (Jul 6) and London, UK (Aug 11) "due to phenomenal demand."

The 2018 run will see Iron Maiden mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others.

Special guests Killswitch Engage will join the group on headline dates from May 26 to July 1 inclusive, and in the UK from July 31 to August 10 inclusive; guests on other shows are currently being finalized and will be announced soon.

According to Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, the set list will cover a large selection of 80s material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity. "As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with 'History/Hits' tours," explains Smallwood. "We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too." See the dates and tour promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Iron Maiden Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iron Maiden T-shirts and Posters

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Announce Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Hits New York Times Best Sellers List Top 10

Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Gibson Names Top 5 Metal Songs Of All Time

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set

Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir


More Stories for Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Page Too:
Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away

Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later

Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Reveals Jeff Beck Connection

Warren Haynes Sings The Praises Of Marcus King

Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed

Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance

Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon

N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album

RZA Sues Dog Walking Company 'Woof-Tang Clan'

Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video

Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video

Maroon 5 Go Busking in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Celebrities Pay Tribute To David Cassidy

James Blunt Would Rather Be Real Than Cool

Post Malone Releases Bloody 'Rockstar' Video

Logic Thanks Drake For 'Paving the Way' For His Him

Drake Gets One-Upped By His Dad In Funny New Ad

Jay-Z Tell Young Girl She Can Be The Next President

It's Time For Straight Talk With Sara Evans And Justin Moore

Lorde Surprise Covers Whitney Houston Classic Down Under

Mario Lopez Shares His Love For Greater Palm Springs

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.