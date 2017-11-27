|
James Blunt Would Rather Be Real Than Cool
.
"I've never seen myself as a celebrity," Blunt told Gibson.com. "I see myself as a touring musician. I share a dressing room with my band. I love being on the road."
Gibson first spoke with James in 2007 and we thought it would be good to catch up - a decade later. Blunt, an avid J-45 player, sat down with Gibson.com to discuss his relationship with Gibson guitars, life as a touring musician and why he believes music brings people together.
On not being cool: I was in the army. Nobody was cool there. We dealt with life and death. I don't write songs about what's cool. I write songs about what is real. I'm not cool. Real life isn't cool. It's all about the sense of reality.
On his new album, The Afterlove: My writing is more mature and exciting on this album, and the production is beautiful. There are some bold songs on there, and there are some very different styles of songs on there that others might not expect from me. To me, this album has really exciting songwriting. I spent more than two years making it, and I wrote more than 100 songs.
On songwriting for his next album: I'm always songwriting. It's ongoing. As long as you're alive, you will have things to inspire you and songs to write. I love doing this. You have some highs and lows. You have some songs you really believe in that do nothing and others you don't even enjoy that do very well. With every album, I find you bring something fresh to it. Read the full interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour
• Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away
• Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later
• Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife
• Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album
• Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned
• Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Reveals Jeff Beck Connection
• Warren Haynes Sings The Praises Of Marcus King
• Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project
• Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon
• N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album
• RZA Sues Dog Walking Company 'Woof-Tang Clan'
• Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video
• Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video
• Maroon 5 Go Busking in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon
• Celebrities Pay Tribute To David Cassidy
• James Blunt Would Rather Be Real Than Cool
• Post Malone Releases Bloody 'Rockstar' Video
• Logic Thanks Drake For 'Paving the Way' For His Him
• Drake Gets One-Upped By His Dad In Funny New Ad
• Jay-Z Tell Young Girl She Can Be The Next President
• It's Time For Straight Talk With Sara Evans And Justin Moore
• Lorde Surprise Covers Whitney Houston Classic Down Under
• Mario Lopez Shares His Love For Greater Palm Springs
• Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.