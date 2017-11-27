Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Post Malone Releases Bloody 'Rockstar' Video
11-27-2017
.
(Radio.com) Post Malone's latest single "Rockstar," which features 21 Savage, now has a brand new blood-soaked NSFW music video to go along with its graphic lyrics.

The clip, which is reminiscent of a Japanese Yakuza gangster revenge film, depicts a non-stop barrage of savage sword fighting, and from the opening scene it earns its "parental advisory and viewer warning."

Though it's a high budget video, it's a pretty simple premise: Malone is in a white suit and the bad guys are in black suits and before long there's black and white and red all over. As if the stabbing, gashing and slashing weren't enough, director Emil Nava includes buckets of blood being splashed across the performers and slithering venomous snakes…. just because. Watch the NSFW here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

