Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife
11-27-2017
.
Benyaro recently released the punk-Americana album "One Step Ahead of Your Past" and to celebrate we asked the mastermind behind the project Ben Musser to tell us about the song "Pimp Wife". Here is the story:

"Pimp Wife" is a single off of the album "One Step Ahead of Your Past" which is an audible journey down the periscope of my young marriage and voyage into fatherhood. Let's face it, it's a game changer and a life you can never really prepare yourself for both in ways that are challenging and ways that are awesome. The songs on the album are eclectic and explore the profound, vibrant, and mundane of this new life with humility and humor.

"Pimp Wife," is an ode to my wife who challenges and encourages me to be my best. She's sassy and we love the blues so the song is an acoustic hip-hop meets blues song, which is meant to take on contemporary culture and the inner workings of a couple. The song is a refreshing celebration of strong women, through deadpan wit, which is timely since we are living in a moment when women are taking back power. In short, "Pimp Wife" is a hyperbolic, semi-autobiographical exploration/exploitation of love and marriage. It is about the women behind the men; kicking their asses out the door each day to do what they love. She takes care of him and makes him a better person, but she can be all business. She's a pimp wife, and may every man be so lucky as to have one.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

