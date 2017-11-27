Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Now, in an official announcement via a Facebook Live video, Sugarland have confirmed that yes, they're back in the studio and working on new music. So far, that's all the information they've let out, but promise more news in the immediate future.

Sugarland released their last album The Incredible Machine in 2010 and after an extensive tour the duo slid into hiatus. Since then Nettles has released two solo albums - 2014's That Girl and 2016's Playing With Fire and pursued an acting career. Bush released his solo album Southern Gravity in 2015 I and has also produced and written songs for a slew of country artists. here.