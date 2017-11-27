|
Cardi B Teases A New Track During Concert
.
Cardi's currently touring the world but the rapper has more new music up her sleeve. During a concert in the Netherlands, Cardi shared a snippet of a new lyrically explicit song.
"Who get this motherf—– started? (Cardi)/Who took your b—- out to party? (Cardi)," she raps. "Who is it thick in the cut? (Cardi)/Who got the bricks in the truck? (Cardi)/Them diamonds gon' hit like a b—- on a b—- a– b—-/B—-, you a wanna be Cardi."
Cardi shared clips of the live debut on Instagram. Her next single is due early next month, reports XXL. Listen to Cardi's new song here.
