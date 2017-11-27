Cole Swindell Announces Reason To Drink Headline Tour

The tour kicks off Feb. 15 in Allentown, PA, and will feature Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina as the opening acts. The announcement comes after Swindell previously revealed a short run of January tour dates for 2018.

"I am excited to be able to take everything I have learned while on the road the last four years watching all that Luke (Bryan), Jason (Aldean), Kenny (Chesney), Dierks (Bentley), Tyler (Hubbard) and Brian (Kelley) did as headliners." Swindell said in a press statement, referencing the country superstars he's opened for over the years. "Everything from how they treat their fans, their high-energy performances, to how they treated EVERYONE on the tour. They were great examples of how much work it takes for a successful tour. I can honestly say I've learned from the very best in the business. I'm ready to get out there with two of my friends, Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. Start to finish, it's going to be an amazing show and we're ready to share it with you all." See the dates here.