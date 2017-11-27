Eyes Set To Kill Release 'Break' Music Video

The new clip can be streamed here and frontman Alexis Rodriguez had this to say about the song, "Putting yourself out there and staying true to your inner artist is always a challenge and is especially difficult when outside influences push you to be something you're not. Break is about that point in your life that you've had enough and don't want to be consumed or controlled by negative energy.

"I wanted the normal interpretation of "the breaking point" to be renewed and actually portrayed as a positive realization and new beginning. It's about accepting who you are and welcoming changes without letting them break you down."

Fans can catch the band on the road as part of the New Years Resolution West Coast Tour with Dayshell which is kicking off on Wednesday (November 29th) in Fresno at Strummers.

New Years Resolution Tour Dates:

11/29 Fresno, CA - Strummers

11/30 Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

12/1 Redding, CA - The Dip

12/2 Portland, OR - Analog

12/3 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12/5 Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

12/6 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

12/7 Lincoln, NE - Vega

12/8 La Crosse, WI - The Warehouse

12/9 Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub

12/10 St. Louis, MO - Fubar

12/11 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective

12/12 Tyler, TX - Crossroads

12/13 Roswell, NM - The Unity Center

12/15 Riverside, CA - Mission Tobacco Lounge