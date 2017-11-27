Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eyes Set To Kill Release 'Break' Music Video
11-27-2017
.
As Eyes Set To Kill prepare to hit the road this week for a winter tour they have released a brand music video for their latest single "Break" which is their first new track since their 2013 album "Masks".

The new clip can be streamed here and frontman Alexis Rodriguez had this to say about the song, "Putting yourself out there and staying true to your inner artist is always a challenge and is especially difficult when outside influences push you to be something you're not. Break is about that point in your life that you've had enough and don't want to be consumed or controlled by negative energy.

"I wanted the normal interpretation of "the breaking point" to be renewed and actually portrayed as a positive realization and new beginning. It's about accepting who you are and welcoming changes without letting them break you down."

Fans can catch the band on the road as part of the New Years Resolution West Coast Tour with Dayshell which is kicking off on Wednesday (November 29th) in Fresno at Strummers.

New Years Resolution Tour Dates:
11/29 Fresno, CA - Strummers
11/30 Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
12/1 Redding, CA - The Dip
12/2 Portland, OR - Analog
12/3 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12/5 Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock
12/6 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
12/7 Lincoln, NE - Vega
12/8 La Crosse, WI - The Warehouse
12/9 Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub
12/10 St. Louis, MO - Fubar
12/11 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective
12/12 Tyler, TX - Crossroads
12/13 Roswell, NM - The Unity Center
12/15 Riverside, CA - Mission Tobacco Lounge

