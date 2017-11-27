Nick and Drew Lachey Helping Sports Bar Employee After Shooting

Ellie Richardson is a bartender at the brothers' sports bar, Lachey's, in the city's Over-The-Rhine neighborhood. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Walnut Street as Richardson was leaving work (via Cincinnati.com).

The altercation was initiated when Richardson was almost hit by a passing van while crossing the street. Richardson and the van driver exchanged words when she was shot in the face, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

"She's in stable condition, but it's still unclear how long she'll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail," reads a crowdfunding page launched for Richardson, the mother of a three-year-old son. "Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she's back on her feet." Read more here.