The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary
11-27-2017
.
The 50th anniversary of The Doors sophomore album "Strange Days" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show sent over the following details: The episode features a look back at a mind-expanding conversation with co-founder songwriter, keyboardist, the late Ray Manzarek.

By 1967's all too brief 'Summer of Love', The Doors had found themselves at the top of the charts with "Light My Fire" from their debut album. In the ensuing nine months, life in America had changed from, as Jim Morrison would coin it, "casual joys", to sheer social chaos with the escalating Viet Nam War, race riots and soon assassinations. The Doors were now mirroring the upheaval for a whole generation of youth poetically linking the day's events to the greater meaning of life. The late Ray Manzarek remembers the period that would inspire the Strange Days album's classic songs "People Are Strange", "Love Me Two Times", "Moonlight Drive", "You're Lost Little Girl" and the epic "When the Music's Over" with In The Studio host Redbeard.

Ray Manzarek says, "Vietnam was happening, social chaos was happening, black people weren't able to eat at restaurants with white people, big deal, they couldn't ride a bus, are you insane? What's going on?... So the social protest was definitely happening. In Vietnam guys were starting to get slaughtered. It was serious, there were no more advisers, we were starting to send troops over there and that was young men off the streets. Things were starting to get really kinda heavy in America and Strange Days definitely reflects that." Stream the full episode here.

