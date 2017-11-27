|
The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary
.
The show sent over the following details: The episode features a look back at a mind-expanding conversation with co-founder songwriter, keyboardist, the late Ray Manzarek.
By 1967's all too brief 'Summer of Love', The Doors had found themselves at the top of the charts with "Light My Fire" from their debut album. In the ensuing nine months, life in America had changed from, as Jim Morrison would coin it, "casual joys", to sheer social chaos with the escalating Viet Nam War, race riots and soon assassinations. The Doors were now mirroring the upheaval for a whole generation of youth poetically linking the day's events to the greater meaning of life. The late Ray Manzarek remembers the period that would inspire the Strange Days album's classic songs "People Are Strange", "Love Me Two Times", "Moonlight Drive", "You're Lost Little Girl" and the epic "When the Music's Over" with In The Studio host Redbeard.
Ray Manzarek says, "Vietnam was happening, social chaos was happening, black people weren't able to eat at restaurants with white people, big deal, they couldn't ride a bus, are you insane? What's going on?... So the social protest was definitely happening. In Vietnam guys were starting to get slaughtered. It was serious, there were no more advisers, we were starting to send troops over there and that was young men off the streets. Things were starting to get really kinda heavy in America and Strange Days definitely reflects that." Stream the full episode here.
• Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack
• Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist
• Neil Young To Live Stream Concert This Week
• Eyes Set To Kill Release 'Break' Music Video
• The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary
• Eric Clapton To Headline Hyde Park Summer Concert Series
• OK GO Release Innovated 'Obsession' Video
• They Might Be Giants Announce Fall Tour Dates
• Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online
• Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour
• Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away
• Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later
• Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife
• Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album
• Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned
• Lady Gaga 'Thankful' For Her 'Little Monsters'
• Cardi B Teases A New Track During Concert
• Cole Swindell Announces Reason To Drink Headline Tour
• Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards
• Nick and Drew Lachey Helping Sports Bar Employee After Shooting
• Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'
• Frank Ocean Offers Up Physical Versions Of 'Endless'
• Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music
• Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon
• N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album
• RZA Sues Dog Walking Company 'Woof-Tang Clan'
• Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video
• Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video
• Maroon 5 Go Busking in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon
• Celebrities Pay Tribute To David Cassidy
• Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.