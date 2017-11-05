Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester

The tune - which first appeared on Queen's 1974 release, "Sheer Heart Attack" - earned Metallica a 1991 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance when it appeared as a b-side to their worldwide hit, "Enter Sandman."

Metallica are currently in the final week of live dates for 2017 as they tour in support of their latest album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The fall leg across Europe wraps up in Antwerp, Belgium on November 3, following which the band will return home to headline a November 9 benefit concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park for those affected by the recent wildfires in California.

The longtime Bay Area residents will be joined by the Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy, Rancid, Dead And Company and more for the event that will raise funds to assist families impacted by the fires and honor the thousands of first responders.

Metallica will return to live action with a spring 2018 run that will open in Lisbon, Portugal on February 1. Watch the video - here.