Weezer Rock Late Night TV and Rivers Cuomo Chides Picky Fans

Instead of drawing from the band's early material it derives inspiration from the Beach Boys and embraces a carefree, SoCal aesthetic. Some Weezer followers were hoping for heavier material in response to the band's acclaimed "White Album," via a so-called "Black Album."

Frontman Rivers Cuomo responded to those fans on Instagram, sharing a meme that accuses Weezer fans of hypocrisy. "'Be yourself,' Weezer fans say in one line. But 'No, not like that,' they say in the next."

The picky fans may get what they want in the near future. Cuomo says "The Black Album" is near completion and may arrive in about six months. "'The Black Album' is almost done," he told Dazed, "and hopefully it comes out in May but this one got finished first and it's good, so we brought it out. I like putting out music and I don't like waiting around. I think I want to pick up the pace, actually."

For now, disgruntled Weezer followers can consider Pacific Daydream a sunny detour on the way to another weightier album. Watch the "Happy Hour" performance and Cuomo's Instagram post - here.