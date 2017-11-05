Dave Davies, Kansas and Foghat Lead Rock Cruise Lineup

Other acts scheduled to perform on the cruise include blues man Buddy Guy, the Outlaws and, appropriately, the Foghat side project Earl & the Agitators. The Rock Legends Cruise VII will take off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and embark to Costa Maya, Mexico, before returning to port.

The Rock Legends Cruise VI cruise will take place this February, but that cruise is sold out. Sammy Hagar and his band the Circle will headline the 2018 event, happening from Feb. 15 to 19. Bad Company, Todd Rundgren, Blue Öyster Cult, John Kay & Steppenwolf, Uriah Heep, Vanilla Fudge, Quiet Riot, former Triumph frontman Rik Emmett and former Lynyrd Skynyd drummer Artimus Pyle are among the other acts set for 2018. Read more - here.