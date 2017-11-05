Nicki Minaj Addresses Beef Rumors Over 'Motor Sport' and Cardi B

Nicki took to Twitter to clear up the confusion. Though she was originally recruited to guest on the track by herself, she was happy to remain involved once Cardi was added to the project.

"I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said 'ok let's do it.' The end," she wrote. "Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me."

"The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me," she added.

Nicki also noted that this kind of drama rarely flares up around songs with multiple male rappers--a double standard she's eager to squash. In an interview with Complex, Cardi also said she and Minaj are cool: "I feel like people just want that drama just cause it's entertaining," she said. See Nicki's statement - here.