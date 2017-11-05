Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All' (Week in Review)

.
Sam Smith

Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Few 25-year-olds have reached the critical peaks of Sam Smith's career, and he has hardware to prove it. In 2015 his debut album In the Lonely Hour earned him four GRAMMY Awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. He followed that triumph with a Best Song Oscar for "Writing's on the Wall" from the 007 flick Spectre. As Smith prepares his return with The Thrill of It All, the British singer-songwriter has more to say about love, heartbreak and living out loud.

For his sophomore album, the "Stay With Me" singer says he's taking themes and sounds in a darker direction. "This album doesn't sound pretty to me. I want this to be more gritty," he recently told Rolling Stone. "I want it to sound older, a bit more uncomfortable. In the Lonely Hour is a gin and tonic with your friends. The new album is a whiskey by yourself in a dark room, at night, thinking about life. I went into a deep place. I don't think I'm going to go into that place ever again, because it got a bit too deep."

Fans loved "Too Good at Goodbyes," the mournful, soulful lead single that doesn't search for the easy answers of "Stay With Me." Smith has also shared "Pray" and "Burning" from the album, which continue his melancholic ruminations on love. The singer says "Burning" is his favorite song on the album.

"It's the most personal song I've ever written in my life," he said during a BBC Radio appearance. 'I was going through a really tough time last year. I live in London, and I went through a breakup. And I dealt with the breakup in a bad way, and I was just going out way too much." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sam Smith Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sam Smith T-shirts and Posters

More Sam Smith News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony

Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All'

Sam Smith Blames Hip Flask Of Tequila for Oscar Blunder

Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'

Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Sam Smith, Jay-Z, Pink Set for 'Saturday Night Live'

Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss And Upcoming Tour

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album


More Stories for Sam Smith

Sam Smith Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request- Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester- David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online- more

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion- Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'- Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween- more

Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return- U2 Announce New Album And Tour- more

Page Too:
Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request- Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester- David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online- more

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'- Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony- Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance- more

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance- N.E.R.D Recruit Rihanna For New Comeback 'Lemon'- Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Rumored Back Together- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion

Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'

Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween

The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Master Of Puppets Tour Performance

Singled Out: The Contenders' The Flood

Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa

Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience

Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album

The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set

Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show

Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars

Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'

Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony

Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance

Blake Shelton Streams New Single 'Money'

David Guetta And Afrojack Release 'Dirty Sexy Money'

Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus

Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'

Thomas Rhett's Wife Celebrates Willa Gray's 2nd Birthday Online

Heidi Klum Does 'Thriller' Dance As Michael Jackson's Werewolf

Maroon 5 and SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' On Tonight Show

Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd

Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'

Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students

Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Disgusting' Live

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.