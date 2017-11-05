U2 Announce New Album And North American Tour

The companion to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" was completed earlier this year with a series of producers - including Jacknife Lee and Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas - following recording sessions in Dublin, New York and Los Angeles.

The two projects draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs Of Innocence And Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake.

"Songs Of Experience" has been previewed with "The Little Things That Give You Away", "The Blackout", and "You're The Best Thing About Me." The album's cover features a photograph of Bono's son Eli Hewson and The Edge's daughter Sian Evans, taken by U2's longtime visual collaborator Anton Corbijn.

U2 will begin a North American tour on May 2 in Tulsa, OK. See the dates and new album tracklisting - here.