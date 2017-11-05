Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween

Willey tenure with the death metal group spanned from 2008 through 2012. Guitarist Tony Lazaro broke the sad news to fans with the following, "It is with heavy heart and deep sadness that I say Gator [Gaeton Collier, bass] and I lost and old friend and singer of Vital Remains, Scott Willey.

"I had just seen him this summer at Summer Slaughter Fest in July. And we had a nice conversation about a lot of things. We told some road stories from the past and we had some good laughs.

"I will always remember the good times, my friend. Until we me again for that next jam! Rest in Peace Brother... My Condolences to his Family and friends!" Read the report - here.