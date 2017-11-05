Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience

The lead single from Oasis' second album, "(What's The Story) Morning Glory", marked the band's first UK No. 1 while the project went on to become the country's fifth biggest-selling album of all time with more than 4.7 million copies in the group's homeland.

Gallagher's appearance is part of a special series of concert broadcasts to celebrate BBC Radio 2's 50th birthday; others involved include Tears For Fears, Chic ft. Nile Rodgers, Paloma Faith and Deep Purple.

The Manchester native is on the road playing dates in support of his recently-released debut solo album, "As You Were." The project was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). Watch the BBC performance - here.