Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars

Now, Young is looking to auction off some of his prized collection (230 pieces, to be exact), including some very rare pieces including the Lionel Hudson factory prototype locomotive with a pre-auction estimate of $4,000 to $9,000. Young's H.O.A.R.D tour psychedelic Vanderbilt Hudson locomotive will also be on the auction block, which is expected to sell for $3,000 to $6,000, according to Julien's Auctions (via Reuters).

Young is also selling off a few of his classic car collection, including a first in production 1953 Buick Roadmaster Skylark convertible 50th anniversary special edition, with a steering wheel hub saying 'customized for Neil Young," that has a pre-auction estimate of $200,000 to $300,000. Read more - here.