Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album

The band is currently in the early stages of their next studio album which they will be releasing next year. Richardson joins original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet and Oz Fox.

Perry had this to say, "The first time I met the guys in Stryper was in 1985, when my first band, Maxx Warrior opened for them in Charlotte, NC. From that first meeting, they have always been one of my favorite bands and a huge influence on me personally and musically." Read more - here.