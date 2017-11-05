Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour (Week in Review)

.
Pixies

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) A pair of alt-rock legends unite when Weezer and the Pixies come together for a co-headlining tour next summer. The Wombats will serve as opening act from June 23 – July 15, with support for the tour's second half to be announced shortly.

The tour launches June 23 in Tampa, Florida and will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on August 12. "We're all big Weezer fans," said Pixies' Black Francis in a press statement. "So we're really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they're not afraid to take risks with their music."

Weezer will be supporting the recently released full-length, Pacific Daydream, while the Pixies are still touring behind 2016 album, Head Carrier. See the tour dates and ticket details - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pixies Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pixies T-shirts and Posters

More Pixies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano

The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates

Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review

Kings Of Leon and Pixies Added To British Summer Time Festival

Pixies Announce Warm-Up Club Mini-Tour

Pixies Release Black Francis Directed Music Video

Pixies' Joey Santiago Goes Into Rehab


More Stories for Pixies

Pixies Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request- Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester- David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online- more

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion- Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'- Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween- more

Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return- U2 Announce New Album And Tour- more

Page Too:
Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request- Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester- David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online- more

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'- Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony- Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance- more

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance- N.E.R.D Recruit Rihanna For New Comeback 'Lemon'- Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Rumored Back Together- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion

Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'

Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween

The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Master Of Puppets Tour Performance

Singled Out: The Contenders' The Flood

Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa

Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience

Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album

The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set

Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show

Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars

Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'

Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony

Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance

Blake Shelton Streams New Single 'Money'

David Guetta And Afrojack Release 'Dirty Sexy Money'

Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus

Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'

Thomas Rhett's Wife Celebrates Willa Gray's 2nd Birthday Online

Heidi Klum Does 'Thriller' Dance As Michael Jackson's Werewolf

Maroon 5 and SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' On Tonight Show

Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd

Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'

Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students

Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Disgusting' Live

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.