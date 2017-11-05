Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

The tour launches June 23 in Tampa, Florida and will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on August 12. "We're all big Weezer fans," said Pixies' Black Francis in a press statement. "So we're really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they're not afraid to take risks with their music."

Weezer will be supporting the recently released full-length, Pacific Daydream, while the Pixies are still touring behind 2016 album, Head Carrier. See the tour dates and ticket details - here.