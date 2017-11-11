Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show (Week in Review)

ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) A$AP Rocky proved himself a master of diplomacy at his show last week (Nov. 2). Two people began to brawl during his concert and Rocky invited them onstage to work things out. When Rocky asked the men for their names and ages, one said he was 21 and the other 17.

"He's seventeen, so you not supposed to be fighting him anyways," Rocky said to the older man. "At a A$AP show, y'all are considered family, you feel me?" he added. "You supposed to come here to get out your anger in life, bro. You paid money to celebrate us and celebrate yourself. This is culture, you know what I'm saying? This is not just music. I want you to know I love you."

Then the rapper invited the young men to embrace, and they obliged. Rocky proved that no problem or disagreement can't be resolved with a hug. Watch the video, which contains some explicit language, - here.

