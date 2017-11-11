Halsey Details 'Him & I' Collaboration with Boyfriend G-Eazy

"It's done. There's even a music video," Halsey told 97.1 AMP Radio's McCabe backstage before performing her concert at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

"It's like this Bonnie & Clyde record and we made it out of love, which is really, really awesome. Getting to share that with the world is really cool because it's not a contrived thing. It's not two artists pretending to be something they're not for the sake of a story," the 23-year-old continued.

There's no word yet on when the couple will officially release their collaboration, but Halsey can't wait for her fans to hear it. Read more - here.