Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel 2017 Dates Over Medical Emergency (Week in Review)



Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel 2017 Dates Over Medical Emergency was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have cancelled the final three dates of their 2017 schedule due to a medical emergency involving guitarist Gary Rossington.



According to the Tallahassee Democrat, details of Rossington's health issue were not released when a November 3 date at the Capital City Amphitheater in Tallahassee, FL was shut down on the day of the show.



The situation also forced the group to cancel a November 4 appearance at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL, and a November 5 headlining slot at the Rock Fest 80s event in Pembroke Pines, FL that will see .38 Special perform in their place,



The lone original member of the Southern Rock icons, Rossington has battled health issues in recent years, including heart surgery this past August "to address some blockage in his arteries", which followed a similar procedure in the summer of 2016 after the guitarist suffered a heart attack in late 2015. Read more - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.