Metallica Release Live Video Of Rare Song Performance

The song, which made its first appearance in Metallica's set since 2013, was featured on the group's 1988 album as the project peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies.

The Birmingham stop landed in the final week of Metallica's European tour in support of their latest effort, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Produced by Greg Fidelman, drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield, the group's tenth album topped the charts in 57 countries around the world last fall. Watch the video - here.