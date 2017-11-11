Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor' (Week in Review)

.
Neil Young

Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming audio of "Already Great" as the lead single from his forthcoming album with The Promise Of The Real, "The Visitor", ahead of its release on December 1.

The 10-song project pairs the rocker with the band fronted by Willie Nelson's son Lukas, who also backed Young on 2015's "The Monsanto Years" and the 2016 live set, "Earth."

"The Visitor" also follows the recent issue of an unreleased 1976 album by Young called "Hitchhiker." The acoustic set was originally recorded in one session at Indigo Studios in Malibu, CA on August 11, 1976.

This summer, Young revealed plans to launch an online archive tracing his entire musical history. "Every single, recorded track or album I have produced is represented," he writes as an introduction to neilyoungarchives.com. "It is always current. You can browse the music I made between today's date and 1963, when I made my first recording in Canada and it was released as a 45 RPM single."

Billed as "coming soon", Young and his team have been diligently compiling detailed information about his recordings for the project. Stream the new song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Neil Young Music, DVDs, Books and more

Neil Young T-shirts and Posters

More Neil Young News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor'

Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars

Billy Corgan Covers Neil Young's 'After the Gold Rush'

Neil Young's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Speech Streaming

Neil Young Releases Animated 'Powderfinger' Video

Neil Young Streams 'Hitchhiker' from Previously Unreleased Album

Neil Young Launching Career Spanning Online Archive

Neil Young Releasing Lost 1976 Album 'Hitchhiker'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release


More Stories for Neil Young

Neil Young Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour- Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'- Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy- Metallica Rare Video- more

Guns N' Roses Add Summer 2018 Leg To Reunion Tour- Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance- Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast- more

A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert- Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees- Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Sentenced To 2 To 4 Years Prison- Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle- Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Featured on N.E.R.D's New Album- more

Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video For 'Perfect'- Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming Soon- Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television- more

Harry Styles Releases Surreal 'Kiwi' Music Video- Taylor Swift Releases Secret 'Reputation' Listening Sessions Video- Keith Urban Streaming Brand New Song 'Female'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add Summer 2018 Leg To Reunion Tour

Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance

Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend

The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup

Singled Out: Jeff Scott Soto's Song For Joey

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Speaks Out On Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims

Foo Fighters Fan Joins the Band For Rush Cover

Story of the Year Stream New Song 'I Swear I'm OK'

Bastille Release Apocalyptic 'World Gone Mad' Video

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Depression

A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert

Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees

Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End

Thirty Seconds To Mars Go American In 'Walk On Water' Video

Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl Reveals Unusual Song Writing Experience

Singled Out: GusMcArthur's End Of Eternity

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video For 'Perfect'

Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming Soon

Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television

Sugarland Spark Reunion Speculation

Garth Brooks Admits To Lip-Synced CMA Performance

Celine Dion and Steve Aoki Team For 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix

Madonna Shares Surprise Late-Night Cover

Pink and Niall Horan Bring The Pop To CMA Awards

Country Stars Read Mean Tweets On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

James Corden And 'Stranger Things' Kids Form Motown Cover Band

Country Artists Call for Unity and Strength at 51st Annual CMA Awards

A$AP Ferg Releases 'Trap and a Dream' Video Featuring Meek Mill

Blake Shelton Talks New Album 'Texoma Shore'

Netflix's 'Bright' Unveils Soundtrack Details

Faith Hill Photo-Bombs Miranda Lambert

Nick Jonas Gets Dramatic With Craigslist 'Missed Connections'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.