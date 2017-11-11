|
Sam Smith Released Emotional Message To Fans (Week in Review)
.
Sam Smith Released Emotional Message To Fans was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) While his fans were eagerly awaiting Sam Smith's sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, last Friday (November 3rd) the singer himself is a bundle of nerves as she shared on social media. Smith took to social media to thank his fan base for their continued support during the journey that went into the making of the new full-length. "I'm sitting outside my house in London having a coffee, and I'm freaking out because the album is out tomorrow. But I'm so excited for you to hear it," says on the Twitter voice recording. "I've poured my heart and soul into every single line, and I just really wanted to take this time as well to say thank you. Thank you for giving me that year and a half to be at home and write this album. Thank you for letting me do what I do every day." "I hope you like it," he adds. "Please be honest if you don't. But be kind at the same time. I don't think my heart could take it." Listen to the full message - here.
Smith took to social media to thank his fan base for their continued support during the journey that went into the making of the new full-length. "I'm sitting outside my house in London having a coffee, and I'm freaking out because the album is out tomorrow. But I'm so excited for you to hear it," says on the Twitter voice recording.
"I've poured my heart and soul into every single line, and I just really wanted to take this time as well to say thank you. Thank you for giving me that year and a half to be at home and write this album. Thank you for letting me do what I do every day."
"I hope you like it," he adds. "Please be honest if you don't. But be kind at the same time. I don't think my heart could take it." Listen to the full message - here.
• Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance
• Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend
• The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup
• Singled Out: Jeff Scott Soto's Song For Joey
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Speaks Out On Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims
• Foo Fighters Fan Joins the Band For Rush Cover
• Story of the Year Stream New Song 'I Swear I'm OK'
• Bastille Release Apocalyptic 'World Gone Mad' Video
• Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Depression
• A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert
• Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees
• Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Go American In 'Walk On Water' Video
• Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl Reveals Unusual Song Writing Experience
• Singled Out: GusMcArthur's End Of Eternity
• Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming Soon
• Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television
• Sugarland Spark Reunion Speculation
• Garth Brooks Admits To Lip-Synced CMA Performance
• Celine Dion and Steve Aoki Team For 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix
• Madonna Shares Surprise Late-Night Cover
• Pink and Niall Horan Bring The Pop To CMA Awards
• Country Stars Read Mean Tweets On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
• James Corden And 'Stranger Things' Kids Form Motown Cover Band
• Country Artists Call for Unity and Strength at 51st Annual CMA Awards
• A$AP Ferg Releases 'Trap and a Dream' Video Featuring Meek Mill
• Blake Shelton Talks New Album 'Texoma Shore'
• Netflix's 'Bright' Unveils Soundtrack Details
• Faith Hill Photo-Bombs Miranda Lambert
• Nick Jonas Gets Dramatic With Craigslist 'Missed Connections'
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.