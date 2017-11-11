Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison

They report that Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in state prison. Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, has a history of multiple arrests and parole violations.

The rapper has yet to comment publicly on this development. CBS tweeted "BREAKING: Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2 - 4 years in state prison for probation violations." Read more - here.