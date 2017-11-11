Metallica Release Rare Classic Master Of Puppets Performance

The July 6, 1986 festival footage sees the group in full flight with bassist Cliff Burton, who would die in a tragic tour bus accident in Sweden just two months later.

After an extensive series of auditions, Jason Newsted was added to the lineup to handle bass duties for the remaining dates on the tour and, as it turned out, for the next 15 years before his departure in 2001.

The unreleased live recording is featured on the 2017 expanded editions of "Master Of Puppets", including a 3-CD set that presents the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a third disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour.

A limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride.

"All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)."

The remastered project will also be available on CD, vinyl and digital. - here.