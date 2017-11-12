"When I heard the news he had died I was in Los Angeles, not too far away from where it happened. At first I didn't believe it, to be honest," Sykes told Kerrang.

"When it was clear it was real, I felt weird. I know we've lost a lot of great artists over the years, but no-one had the impact and influence on my life that he did. Him as a vocalist and his band are genuinely responsible for the path I chose in life.

"Losing someone that you don't actually know - obviously I met him, but I couldn't call him a friend - is such a strange feeling. I feel like I miss his presence, even though I didn't really know him. I think it's important that you grieve and appreciate what you and we've all lost."

The singer when on to detail how Bennington's vocal style influenced him as a performer. Read about that - here.