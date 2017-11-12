Metallica Release Live Videos From Antwerp Concert

Videos of "Moth Into Flame" from a November 1 appearance and "Dream No More" from a November 3 date have surfaced as part of the final two concerts on the group's fall tour of Europe.

Produced by Greg Fidelman, drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield, the band's tenth album topped the charts in 57 countries around the world upon its release last fall.

Metallica will headline a November 9 benefit concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park for those affected by the recent wildfires in California. The longtime Bay Area residents will be joined by the Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy, Rancid, Dead And Company and more for the event that will raise funds to assist families impacted by the fires and honor the thousands of first responders. Read more and watch the videos - here.