Nickelback Going Vegas Early Next Year

Billed as the band's only North American dates in 2018, the five-night run in support of "Feed The Machine" will begin February 23, with shows running to March 3.

Co-produced by the band and Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown), "Feed The Machine" debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 this past June with opening week sales of 47,000 units, including 43,000 in traditional album sales. Read more - here.