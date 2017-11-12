Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold are slated to headline the 2018 Welcome to Rockville festival, they are joining the previously announced headliners Foo Fighters.

The Welcome to Rockville lineup also brings Halestorm, Queens of the Stone Age, Stone Sour, Five Finger Death Punch, Godmsack, Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage, Black Veil Brides, Sevendust, Asking Alexandria, Bullet for My Valentine, Billy Idol, Hollywood Undead, Atreyu, Pop Evil, Clutch, Greta Van Fleet, Avatar, Baroness and Trivium, among others. Read more - here.